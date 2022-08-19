High School Football Kicks Off Tonight

Wildcats Logo Sonora High School View Photo

Sonora, CA – Plenty of action as high school football returns tonight.

Mother Lode teams hit the gridiron this evening to kick off the new season, with two games at home and two on the road. The Sonora Wildcats open their season at home against the Oakdale Mustangs. This year, the Sonora Wildcats games will air live on KVML 1450AM/102.7 FM with Nick Stuart and Zeb Drivdahl giving play-by-play. The kickoff is at 7 p.m.

The Summerville Bears are also on their home turf to take on the Gustine Reds. The game can be heard on 93.5 KKBN with Mike Woicicki and Mike Rodgers as your hosts for all the action starting at 7 p.m.

In other action, the Calaveras Red Hawks hit the road and take the field against the Mcnair Eagles, while the Bret Harte Union Bullfrogs are at Liberty Ranch hoping to leap over the Hawks.