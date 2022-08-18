Oak Fire Community Support Meeting

Firefighters work to keep the Oak Fire from reaching a home in the Jerseydale community of Mariposa County, Calif., on Saturday, July 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) View Photo

Mariposa, CA – Those impacted by the Oak Fire will have a chance to ask questions and get details on the next steps this weekend.

A Community Information Meeting will be held on Friday, August 19th at 7 p.m. Then on Saturday, August 20th, a Right of Entry Workshop will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Both events will be held at the Mariposa High School Auditorium, located at 5074 Old Highway North in Mariposa.

The Oak Fire, which has burned 19,244 acres, is still 98 percent contained. It started on the afternoon of July 22nd along Carstens Road near Highway 140 Midpines. The flames destroyed 193 structures, and the cause remains under investigation.