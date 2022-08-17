Planning Commission To Review Climate Action Plan

Tuolumne County Government Building View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing this evening on the Climate Action Plan that is in development.

The commission will review the current draft of the document and provide recommendations to the Board of Supervisors. We reported earlier that the plan has received some criticism and was the focus of a mid-July protest at Courthouse Park in Sonora.

You can find the entire plan, along with answers to frequently asked questions, by clicking here.

The planning commission meeting is being held via Zoom only (not in-person). You can find the pertinent log-in information to join the meeting via the agenda, which can be found by clicking here.

The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors is planning to vote on the adoption of the plan next month.