Cause Of Deer Fire Still Unknown

Deer Fire - photo by R. Anzar - TCFD View Photo

Groveland, CA — CAL Fire is seeking tips from the public about Sunday’s fire that burned approximately six acres near Deer Flat Road and Wards Ferry Road in the Groveland area.

It was located at 7:36am and was contained within about three hours. The cause is under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the fire should call the CAL Fire Law Enforcement Division at 209-754-3831.

Air and ground resources helped to stop the spread of the fire.