Wagon Trail Realignment Project Will Impact Traffic

Calaveras, CA– The Wagon Trail Realignment Project is a reconstruction project that is designed to improve the safety of a 6.5-mile stretch of Highway 4 between Angles Camp and Copperopolis. The goals of the project include widening and paving the roadway, removing dangerous curves, installing new culverts and animal crossings, and improving overall road safety for the traveling public. The project is expected to finish in late 2023.

The work underway this week will start tonight at 7:00 pm between Bonanza mine Way and Appalozza Road. Then the work shifts into the daytime hours for the remainder of the week from 7 am to 5 pm in the same location. Flaggers will be directing traffic. Divers are advised to be made aware of rolling stops and to drive at reduced speeds during those times. For additional information about the Wagon Trail Realignment Project call 209-222-4862 or visit the project website here.