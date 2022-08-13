Tuolumne Man Arrested For Child Pornography

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Vehicle View Photo

Tuolumne, CA – A Tuolumne man was taken into custody this week and is facing child pornography-related charges.

In February, Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Detectives received a child pornography case from Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Detectives, stemming from an Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Cybertip. The detectives had determined that the suspect in the case, 18-year-old Ethan Avery, had sent child pornography from Tuolumne County.

Tuolumne County Detectives continued to investigate, and on Monday, they served a search warrant at Avery’s residence in the area of Tuolumne Road North, resulting in Avery’s arrest. He faces two charges related to sending child pornography.

Sheriff’s officials state that this is an ongoing investigation and no further information will be released at this time.