Armed Robbery Occurs At Gas Station In Sonora

By B.J. Hansen
Armed Robbery Investigation at AM-PM Express Mart - Photo submitted by tuolumnecountycode3

Armed Robbery Investigation at AM-PM Express Mart - Photo submitted by tuolumnecountycode3

Sonora, CA  — Sonora Police Chief Turu VanderWiel reports that officers are investigating an armed robbery that happened at around 4am at the AM-PM Express Mart on Pesce Way.

He reports, “Two armed suspects entered the business and stole an undisclosed amount of cash. They fled the area before officers arrived on scene. Nobody was physically harmed during the incident, and we are still processing the scene.”

Anyone with information that could help in the investigation should call the Sonora Police Department at 209-532-8141. No additional information has immediately been released. We’ll pass along more details as they become available.

