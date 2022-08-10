Angels Camp Man Dies In Solo Vehicle Crash

CHP San Andreas Unit logo View Photo

Angels Camp, CA – An Angles Camp man was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash on Murphys Grade Road in Calaveras County this morning.

The collision happened around 10:25 a.m. west of Ranch Road. The 62-year-old man was the only occupant in a 2003 Ford F150 when it collided with a tree, causing fatal injuries. The Calaveras County Coroner is not releasing the name of the deceased pending notification of the family.

The pickup was westbound and traveling at about 70 miles per hour. San Andreas CHP spokesperson Toby Butzler detailed that, for an unknown reason, the driver made an unsafe turning movement to the right and allowed the pickup to go off the roadway. He then over-corrected back to the left and went across both traffic lanes and smashed into a tree.

Butzler added, “The use of alcohol and/or drugs is under investigation. No further details are available at this time.”