Calaveras Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested Following Investigation

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Calaveras County Sheriff’s deputy following a recent investigation.

TCSO reports that it received a “suspected child abuse report alleging active drug abuse by a parent.”

The agency adds that 33-year-old Timothy Ball, who Tuolumne officials say has a history of alcohol and opiate abuse, recently relapsed. He is employed by the Calaveras Sheriff’s Office. A search warrant was issued at his home on Columbia Village Drive in Tuolumne County and several firearms were confiscated. The same day, investigators spoke with Ball at the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office and found additional evidence of opiate addiction.

Ball was booked into Tuolumne County Jail on a charge of being an addict in possession of a firearm. The Calaveras Sheriff’s Office reports that he has been placed on administrative leave pending the results of the investigation.