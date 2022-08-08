TCSO Experiencing 911 Phone Issues

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Logo View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office reports that 911 service is down for Verizon and T-Mobile networks.

Anyone using those networks, and needing emergency assistance, should call the main TCSO number, 209-533-5815, to reach the dispatch center. The sheriff’s office is investigating the issue and says the problem appears to be on the end of the carrier.

Those with emergencies in the City of Sonora, can call the SPD at 209-532-8143.

