Crash On HWY 108 In Knights Ferry Area

Knights Ferry, CA – A two-vehicle crash on Highway 108 in the Knights Ferry area of Stanislaus County has traffic backed up in both directions.

The collision happened just after 11 a.m. in the eastbound lane near Kennedy Road. The CHP reports that a sports sedan and an SUV collided, sending the sedan into a ditch. They added that one person is pinned inside the sedan, which has major front-end damage. First responders are working to free that person.

The CHP is reporting major injuries in this crash that is blocking both lanes of the highway. Officers are redirecting traffic.