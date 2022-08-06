Highspeed Chase On Highway 108, Driver Sought

CHP Patrol Car Logo View Photo

Sonora, CA – A chase involving a reported stolen vehicle reached speeds of 100 mph while being pursued by a CHP officer on Highway 108.

A report on Thursday evening of a possible stolen white 1997 Subaru Impreza had a CHP officer heading to the Phoenix Lake area. It was then that they spotted the vehicle heading westbound on Phoenix Lake Road near Resort Road and attempted a traffic stop. The driver hit the gas and got onto Highway 108.

The CHP reports the driver, going about 85 mph, then began crossing over the double-yellow lines to pass vehicles while heading west towards the Hess Avenue exit. The sedan was clocked by radar at 100 mph near the Mono Way exit. CHP spokesperson Elliot Lopez stated, “Due to safety concerns for the public, the pursuit was terminated.”

Anyone with information regarding the vehicle or its driver is asked to contact the Sonora CHP at 209-984-3944 as the investigation is ongoing.