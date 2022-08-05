Power Outages Reported Across Region

Copperopolis, CA — There are multiple power outages across the region this Friday morning.

PG&E reports that the largest is impacting 3,328 customers around Lake Tulloch and the surrounding area. The outage stretches over to Highway 108 and J-59. The outage started at 8:18am and PG&E reports that the cause is unknown. The company hopes to have everyone restored by 2:45pm.

In the area of Highway 132 near Lake McClure, there are 1,414 customers without electricity. That outage began at 7:41am and PG&E is hoping for full restoration by 3pm. The cause is also unknown.

In the Cedar Ridge area of Tuolumne County there are 75 customers without electricity. PG&E reports that it was a planned outage for needed maintenance. It started at around 8am and customers should be restored by 5pm.