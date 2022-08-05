Rain In Sierra Nevada Creates Traffic Hazards

Ebbetts Pass Closure Area View Photo

Sonora, CA — Rain showers have been occurring in the Sierra Nevada this week, and in parts of the Mother Lode on this Friday morning.

While the rain is very welcome related to the ongoing drought, It has resulted in some high country traffic hazards. We reported yesterday that flash flooding caused extensive damage to Highway 89 near Markleeville, resulting in a full closure of the highway.

Caltrans also reports that a rockslide has closed Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass between Lake Alpine and Raymond Meadow. No detour is available and it is unknown when Highway 4 will reopen.

We’ll pass along more information when it becomes available.