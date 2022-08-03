Parking In A Fire Lane Lands Two In Handcuffs

Michael Martin Snow View Photos

Sonora, CA – Two men, one from Sonora, were arrested after illegally parking in a fire lane, but it was what police found on them that landed them in handcuffs.

Last night, just before 11 p.m., officers responded to the Sonora Terrace Apartments in the 200 block of Greenley Road after a report of suspicious activity in and about a white Ford pickup backed into a fire lane.

Officers found several syringes and suspected heroin at the scene. Two suspects, 65-year-old Michael Snow of Sonora and 32-year-old Jonathan Michael Layton of Riverbank, were taken into custody without incident. Snow was found to have a loaded handgun in his pocket and, due to being a convicted felon, was not permitted to have a firearm. Additionally, it is unlawful to carry a loaded firearm in public without a permit.

Layton was on probation for burglary out of Stanislaus County. He was arrested for having heroin and drug paraphernalia.