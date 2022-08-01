Oak Fire Spoiled Food Collection

Mariposa, CA– Food collection will be taking place as people return to their homes that were evacuated during the Oak Fire. August 1st and August 2nd from 8:00 AM to 7:00 pm at Bootjack Market, the Old Lushmeadows Store site, and in Jerseydale in the area of the Hites Cove and Double Eagle

Then on Wednesday, August 3rd from 8:00 AM to 7:00 PM at the Old Lushmeadows Store site and in Jerseydale in the area of Hites Cove and Double Eagle.

As evacuation notices are lifted and power is turned back, more locations and days will be added. In addition, spoiled food waste can be taken to the County Landfill during its normal business hours at zero cost.