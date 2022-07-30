Minimal Activity On Oak Fire Overnight
Oak Fire evacuation and road closure map 7-30-22
Mariposa County, CA – The acreage grew slightly while the containment reached the 50% mark for the Oak Fire burning in Mariposa County.
The fire grew 32 acres overnight to a total of 19,204 acres and the containment sits at 52%. CAL Fire reports that there was minimal fire growth overnight. They detailed, “Crews continue to focus their efforts in the Devil’s Gulch area on the northeast side of the fire. Devil’s Gulch is rugged, incredibly steep, and almost vertical terrain. The rugged terrain presents many operational challenges to firefighters. Hand crews are working a double shift to construct direct hand lines in this hazardous terrain and helicopters will sling-load supplies in to support the operation. ”
There is no uncontrolled fire growth expected in all other areas of the fire and damage inspections continue. Additionally, PG&E is assessing equipment and conducting repairs in areas where CAL Fire has determined it is safe to work. Of the more than 3,100 original customers who were de-energized or lost power as a result of the fire, 730 remain without electricity, largely due to infrastructure that was damaged by the fire.
The blaze has left 168 structures destroyed and ten damaged. Resources on scene include 3,939 personnel, 313 engines, 85 dozers, 79 water tenders, 99 hand crews, and 21 helicopters.
CAL Fire provided the below list of remaining evacuations and reductions along with the road closures:
Evacuation Orders:
- Carstens Rd
- Buckingham Mt. Road
- Plumbar Creek Rd
- Jerseydale Road and all side roads
- Sweetwater Ridge / Mine area
- Feliciana Mountain Rd
- Ferguson / Apperson Mine Rd area
- Savage Lundy Trail
- Carter Road Including all side roads
- Hites Cove Rd
- Footman Ridge Area
- Devils Gulch area
- Triangle Rd from Hwy 140 to Darrah Rd including all side roads
Evacuation Advisories:
- Stumpfield Mountain Rd from Hwy 49S to the Madera County Line including all side roads
- All of East Westfall including Smithers Rd and Old Mill Rd
- Chowchilla Mountain Rd from 49S to East Westfall
- Ponderosa Basin Subdivision including:
- All of Chowchilla Mountain Rd and all side roads
- All of Harris Cutoff Rd and all side roads
- All of Harris Rd and all side roads
- 5S25 and 4S04
- Hwy 49S from Stumpfield Mountain Road to the Madera County Line including all side roads *This includes: Watt Rd, Watt Rd Extension, Harris Rd, Kimble Rd and all side roads
- Hwy 140 from Ponderosa Way to Briceburg both side of the roads
- Devils Gulch to Signal Peak Area including Chowchilla Mountain Rd
- Tip Top Rd including all side roads
- Ponderosa Way including all side roads to the Sierra National Boundary
- Lushmeadows Subdivision – NOT INCLUDING Vista Lago and Monte Vista *Residents must use Triangle Rd from Hwy 49S to access the Lushmeadows Subdivision
- Triangle Rd from Darrah Rd to East Westfall
- All Hwy 140 addresses including Cobey Ln
- Vista Lago Lane
- Monte Vista Lane
Fire Advisories:
- Chowchilla Mountain Rd from 49S to East Westfall
- Ponderosa Basin Subdivision includes:
-All of Chowchilla Mountain Rd and all side roads
-All of Harris Cutoff Rd and all side roads
-All of Harris Rd and all side roads
- 5S25 and 4S04
- Hwy 140 from Ponderosa Way to Briceburg both side of the roads
- Devils Gulch to Signal Peak Area including Chowchilla Mountain Rd
- Silva Road from Van Ness to Triangle
- Darrah Road from Deer Springs to Triangle
- Ponderosa Way including all side roads to the Sierra National Boundary
- Vista Lago Lane
- Monte Vista Lane
Lifted fire advisories:
- All areas West of Hwy 140
- Carleton Road including all side roads
- Allred Road including all side roads
- Morningstar Road including all side roads
- Cole Road including all side roads
- Hwy 140 from Slaughterhouse Rd to Triangle Rd
- Hwy 49S from Allred Rd to woodland Dr including all side roads
- Darrah Road from Hwy 49S to Deer Springs including all side roads