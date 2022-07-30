Minimal Activity On Oak Fire Overnight

Oak Fire evacuation and road closure map 7-30-22 View Photo

Mariposa County, CA – The acreage grew slightly while the containment reached the 50% mark for the Oak Fire burning in Mariposa County.

The fire grew 32 acres overnight to a total of 19,204 acres and the containment sits at 52%. CAL Fire reports that there was minimal fire growth overnight. They detailed, “Crews continue to focus their efforts in the Devil’s Gulch area on the northeast side of the fire. Devil’s Gulch is rugged, incredibly steep, and almost vertical terrain. The rugged terrain presents many operational challenges to firefighters. Hand crews are working a double shift to construct direct hand lines in this hazardous terrain and helicopters will sling-load supplies in to support the operation. ”

There is no uncontrolled fire growth expected in all other areas of the fire and damage inspections continue. Additionally, PG&E is assessing equipment and conducting repairs in areas where CAL Fire has determined it is safe to work. Of the more than 3,100 original customers who were de-energized or lost power as a result of the fire, 730 remain without electricity, largely due to infrastructure that was damaged by the fire.

The blaze has left 168 structures destroyed and ten damaged. Resources on scene include 3,939 personnel, 313 engines, 85 dozers, 79 water tenders, 99 hand crews, and 21 helicopters.

CAL Fire provided the below list of remaining evacuations and reductions along with the road closures:

Evacuation Orders:

Carstens Rd

Buckingham Mt. Road

Plumbar Creek Rd

Jerseydale Road and all side roads

Sweetwater Ridge / Mine area

Feliciana Mountain Rd

Ferguson / Apperson Mine Rd area

Savage Lundy Trail

Carter Road Including all side roads

Hites Cove Rd

Footman Ridge Area

Devils Gulch area

Triangle Rd from Hwy 140 to Darrah Rd including all side roads

Evacuation Advisories:

Stumpfield Mountain Rd from Hwy 49S to the Madera County Line including all side roads

All of East Westfall including Smithers Rd and Old Mill Rd

Chowchilla Mountain Rd from 49S to East Westfall

Ponderosa Basin Subdivision including:

All of Chowchilla Mountain Rd and all side roads

All of Harris Cutoff Rd and all side roads

All of Harris Rd and all side roads

5S25 and 4S04

Hwy 49S from Stumpfield Mountain Road to the Madera County Line including all side roads *This includes: Watt Rd, Watt Rd Extension, Harris Rd, Kimble Rd and all side roads

Hwy 140 from Ponderosa Way to Briceburg both side of the roads

Devils Gulch to Signal Peak Area including Chowchilla Mountain Rd

Tip Top Rd including all side roads

Ponderosa Way including all side roads to the Sierra National Boundary

Lushmeadows Subdivision – NOT INCLUDING Vista Lago and Monte Vista *Residents must use Triangle Rd from Hwy 49S to access the Lushmeadows Subdivision

Triangle Rd from Darrah Rd to East Westfall

All Hwy 140 addresses including Cobey Ln

Vista Lago Lane

Monte Vista Lane

Fire Advisories:

Chowchilla Mountain Rd from 49S to East Westfall

Ponderosa Basin Subdivision includes:

-All of Chowchilla Mountain Rd and all side roads

-All of Harris Cutoff Rd and all side roads

-All of Harris Rd and all side roads

5S25 and 4S04

Hwy 140 from Ponderosa Way to Briceburg both side of the roads

Devils Gulch to Signal Peak Area including Chowchilla Mountain Rd

Silva Road from Van Ness to Triangle

Darrah Road from Deer Springs to Triangle

Ponderosa Way including all side roads to the Sierra National Boundary

Vista Lago Lane

Monte Vista Lane

Lifted fire advisories:

All areas West of Hwy 140

Carleton Road including all side roads

Allred Road including all side roads

Morningstar Road including all side roads

Cole Road including all side roads

Hwy 140 from Slaughterhouse Rd to Triangle Rd

Hwy 49S from Allred Rd to woodland Dr including all side roads

Darrah Road from Hwy 49S to Deer Springs including all side roads