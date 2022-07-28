More Damage Reported From Oak Fire As Teams Assess Impacts

Oak Fire - Mariposa Fire Department Image View Photo

Mariposa, CA — As fire activity has slowed, CAL Fire reports that teams have been able to better assess the impacts of the Oak Fire burning in Mariposa County.

Three teams are now going through the burn area to determine how much damage the fire caused. CAL Fire reports that at least 100 structures have been destroyed and an additional 10 have been damaged.

Firefighters continue to build control lines and put out hot spots. More areas were moved yesterday from evacuation order to advisory.

The fire is 18,824 acres and there is 36 percent containment.

Emergency officials will provide another update to the Mariposa community about efforts to contain the Oak Fire. There will be a town hall meeting today at 7pm in the Mariposa High School Gym.

Evacuation Orders

• Carstens Rd

• Buckingham Mountain Road

• Plumbar Creek Rd

• Jerseydale Road and all side roads

• Darrah Rd from Deer Springs with Deer Springs being open to Triangle Rd including all side roads

• East Westfall Road from Triangle to Oliver Creek including all side

• Silva from Van Ness to Triangle

• Sweetwater Ridge / Mine area

• Feliciana Mountain Rd

• Ferguson / Apperson Mine Rd area

• Savage Lundy Trail

• Carter Road Including all side roads

• Hites Cove Rd

• Footman Ridge Area

• Devils Gulch area

Evacuation Advisement

• Hwy 140 from Colorado Road to Grosjean Road

• Oak Road from Hwy 140 to Yosemite Oaks

• Yosemite Oaks Rd from East Whitlock to Hwy 140

• Silva Rd from Carleton Road to Hwy 49S including all side roads

• East Whitlock from Hwy 140 to Yosemite Oaks Rd

• Stumpfield Mountain Rd from Hwy 49S to the Madera County Line including

all side roads

• East Westfall from Oliver Creek to Chowchilla Mountain Rd

• Chowchilla Mountain Rd from 49S to East Westfall

• Ponderosa Basin Subdivision including:

All of Chowchilla Mountain Rd and all side roads

All of Harris Cutoff Rd and all side roads

All of Harris Rd and all side roads

• 5S25 and 4S04

• Hwy 49S from Stumpfield Mountain Road to the Madera County Line

including all side roads

*This includes: Watt Rd, Watt Rd Extension, Harris Rd, Kimble Rd

and all side roads

• Hwy 140 from Ponderosa Way to Briceburg both side of the roads

• Colorado from Hwy 140 to East Whitlock Including all side roads

• Grosjean Rd from Hwy 140 to Alta vista Rd including all side roads

• Foran Rd to East Whitlock

• East Whitlock from Foran to Hwy 140 including all side roads

• Devils Gulch to Signal Peak Area including Chowchilla Mountain Rd

• Tip Top Rd including all side roads

• North side of Hwy 49S from Silva to Triangle Rd including all side roads

• Cole Road including all side roads

• Silva Road from Carleton Road to Van Ness Road

• Carleton Road

• Allred Road

• Morningstar Road including all side roads

• Ponderosa Way including all side roads to the Sierra National Boundary

• Lushmeadows Subdivision – NOT INCLUDING Vista Lago and Monte Vista

*Residents must use Triangle Rd from Hwy 49S to access the Lushmeadows

Subdivision

• Triangle Rd from Darrah Rd to East Westfall

• Darrah Road including all side roads from Hwy 49S to Deer Springs including

all side roads

• All Hwy 140 addresses including Cobey Ln

• Vista Lago Rd

• Monte Vista Rd