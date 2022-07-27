Calaveras Town Hall On Measure A

Copperopolis, CA– The Calaveras Local Fire Protection Committee for Measure A will host a Town Hall at 6 p.m. on August 6th in the Black Creek Clubhouse that is located at 920 Black Creek Drive in Copperopolis. The stated goal of the meeting is to inform voters about the details of Measure A, the Calaveras Local Fire Protection Tax Initiative.

Calaveras County voters will be voting on November 8 on whether to approve Measure A, which is a 1 percent sales tax to fund fire protection. Dana M. Nicholas, chairman of the citizen committee behind the measure explains.

“We hope voters will come ready to ask questions, We understand that this community strongly supports public safety, including firefighters. At the same time, not everyone may be familiar with the limited funding and staffing challenges facing our local fire agencies.”

A representative of the Copperopolis Fire Protection District will be invited to the meeting so they can offer information on how the district operates.