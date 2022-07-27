Clear
Information On Power Safety Shutoff Alerts

By Nic Peterson
PG&E Truck

PG&E Truck

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA– PG&E is alerting customers and non-account holders that they can now sign up for a notification for any address they want to stay informed about in regards to Public Safety Power Shutoffs(PSPS). If anyone signed up for these alerts prior to June 2022, they will need to re-enroll for each address to continue to receive those notifications through June 2023. To sign up for alerts for any address click here. PG&E has listed the following reasons why someone would want to sign up for an alert that is not their primary resident or business.

-You want to know about a PSPS at your home, work, school, or other important location
-You are a tenant and do not have a PG&E account
-You need to stay informed about a PSPS affecting a friend or loved one
-Multiple members of your household want to be notified
 

Current PG&E customers will be automatically enrolled for notifications for any home or business they have an account for. Customers are encouraged to keep their contact information up to date so the notifications can be accurate.

