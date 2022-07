Arnold, CA — The Arnold Byway, off Highway 4, will be completely closed on Thursday.

It is due to tree work that PG&E is conducting in the area. The hard closure will run from 7am-5:30pm. Message boards will be set up alerting travelers to avoid the area. The work is expected to last only one day.

Written by BJ Hansen .

