Hospice of Amador And Calaveras Receives Community Donation

Jackson, CA– The Motherlode Cruisers packed Historic Main Street in Jackson for their annual vintage car show. This year’s event showcased a variety of classic vehicles. It included vendor booths with arts & crafts, live music, and a raffle.

Two checks were awarded from the club in the amount of $6001.01 each to Hospice of Amador & Calaveras, and Tri-County Wildlife, the other recipient of this year’s show proceeds. Motherlode Cruisers Mike Heidecker explained why Hospice of Amador & Calaveras was chosen.

“Many of our members are older, and Hospice of Amador & Calaveras services have been used for some of our family members. We know they do a lot for the community and we try to give back to some organizations that sometimes get overlooked. We do what we can for the community and Hospice is great.”

Hospice of Amador & Calaveras Executive Director Ariane Debien explains the impact of the funds.

“Our agency is again blessed and honored to be named as a recipient in this fun event. These funds will go to patient care services and serve in a multitude of ways. We are excited and truly grateful for the support of the Motherlode Cruisers each year.”