Mother Lode Job Training Awarded $140,000 To Assist Students

Sonora, CA– Mother Lode Job Training(MLJT) has been awarded $140,000 to implement a Student Training and Employment Program(STEP Up) between July 1st, 2022, and June 30th, 2023. The funds from STEP Up will be used to place 28 students with disabilities into paid work experience for up to 140 hours, earning up to $2,100 each. Students will gain hands-on experience working with local businesses in Amador, Calaveras, Mariposa, and Tuolumne counties. MLJT will provide “work readiness” training to prepare students for the world of jobs, including workshops on employment interest assessment activities Career Exploration, Job Searching Skills, Labor Market Information, Information Interviewing, and Essential Skills including Workplace Communcation, Employer Expectations, Job Retention, and Ethics & Decision Making. This is the second time MLJT has been awarded this grant. Former STEPS grant participant Alyssa G explains her experience with the program.

“I loved [the STEPS program] so much. I learned how to talk to people about important things like fire safety. I never would have had this chance if it wasn’t for the program.”

Individuals and businesses who are interested in participating in STEP Up can fill out a form that can be found here. A member of the MLJT staff will contact applicants and set up an appointment. Questions about eligibility can be answered by calling (209) 533-3396. Visting the MLJT website can direct interested parties to the nearest job center, which can be found here.

STEP Up receives funding from the 2022 STEPS grant initiative with the Title IV Vocational Rehabilitation Funding under the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act through a collaboration between the California Department of Rehabilitation and the Foundation for California Community Colleges.