Fire Creates Mail Challenges In Mariposa

By B.J. Hansen
Midpines, CA — The Midpines Post Office in Mariposa County has been closed for several days due to the Oak Fire.

It is currently unclear when the office, located at 6629 Highway 140, will reopen. The US Postal Service reports that anyone who has a PO Box at the Midpines location, or those who live in an evacuated area, can pick up their mail at the Mariposa Post Office at 5109 Jessie Street in Mariposa. It is open on weekdays from 9am-5pm and 10am-1pm on Saturday. Customers need to bring proper photo identification for mail and package pickups.

The US Postal Service reports that it plans to reopen the Midpines office “as soon as safely possible.”

