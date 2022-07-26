Clear
Widespread Power Outage In Tuolumne County

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Groveland, CA — There is a power outage impacting 3,073 customers in Tuolumne County this morning.

PG&E reports that most of the customers impacted are around Groveland, Big Oak Flat and Pine Mountain Lake. The power is also out along some parts of Lime Kiln Road, Old Wards Ferry Road, Murphy Road, and surrounding side streets. PG&E has put out a statement noting that the initial assessment found that the outage is somehow weather related, but no specifics were given. The outage started at around 5:45am and the company hopes to have everyone restored by 12:45pm

