Oak Fire Acreage And Containment Grows

Mariposa, CA– A successful day for firefighting efforts as minimal growth has been seen with the Oak fire. Helicopters dropped 300,000 gallons of water on the fire. Crews continue to construct control lines and extinguish hot spots along existing lines. The fire is moving in a northeast direction and fire crews are working aggressively using bulldozers, hand crews, and aircraft. Evacuation orders were reduced to fire advisements in some areas.

The structures threatened is at 2,464, the single residence structures destroyed are 21 and additionally, 34 outbuildings have been destroyed. The current acreage is 17,241 with 16% containment. The anticipated date for full containment is July 30th. The cause is still under investigation.