Update: Structure Fire In Groveland Area

Structure fire in Pine Mountain Lake View Photo

Update at 1:15 p.m.: CAL Fire reports that the structure fire in the 12800 block of Moon Light Court, near Pleasantview Drive and west of Pine Mountain Lake, ignited in the attic of the home. They added, “Firefighters are working on knocking down the fire and so far have kept the flames from spreading to nearby vegetation.” Columbia Aira Attack and a helicopter remain on scene monitoring the situation.

Original post at 12:40 p.m.: Groveland, CA — Columbia aircraft and ground resources are heading to a structure fire in Pine Mountain Lake. CAL Fire reports the flames broke out in a home in the 12800 block of Moon Light Court, near Pleasantview Drive and west of Pine Mountain Lake. The picture in the image box shows smoke billowing into the air. There are currently no details on fire activity. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.