Fire In La Grange
CAL Fire Helicopter 404 out of Columbia
La Grange, CA — Air and ground resources have stopped the forward rate of spread of a fire called out around 11:40 a.m. The vegetation fire is burning in the 27000 block of Lake Road near Highway 132 in La Grange. The flames burned an acre of grass before crews stopped the forward rate of spread. Ground crews will remain on the scene, working towards full containment and mopping up. No structures were threatened, and what ignited the fire is under investigation.