Newsom Upset About Decision That Shakes Up College Sports

UCLA's Wasserman Football Center View Photos

Sacramento, CA — Governor Gavin Newsom attended the UC Board of Regents meeting this week voicing concerns about UCLA’s decision to leave the Pac-12 and join the Big-10.

Both UCLA (state school) and USC (a private institution) announced intentions late last month to join the Big 10 conference, effective 2024.

Newsom is an ex officio member of the Board of Regents and is concerned that it will negatively impact UC Berkeley, which will remain a member of the Pac-12, and is a longtime rival of UCLA.

Newsom put out a statement after the meeting, reading, “The first duty of every public university is to the people – especially students. UCLA must clearly explain to the public how this deal will improve the experience for all its student-athletes, will honor its century-old partnership with UC Berkeley, and will preserve the histories, rivalries, and traditions that enrich our communities.”

Newsom’s stature as Governor has the ability to sway decisions, but the UC Board of Regents does not have the legal authority to demand that UCLA reverse course.

Individual campus chancellors were given authority in 1991 by the UC Office of the President to execute their own sports contracts and intercollegiate agreements.

UCLA has stated that the move was prompted by changes in the landscape of collegiate sports and the desire to better showcase the talent of its student-athletes across the country.