Update: Fire Along HWY 108 In Jamestown

Update at 3:45 p.m.: The Slate Fire is now 50 acres in size and burning south of Hwy 108 near Chicken Ranch Road in the Jamestown area of Tuolumne County. The CHP has closed Bell Mooney Road from Jacksonville Road to Highway 108. CAL Fire is asking the public to stay out of the area to allow firefighters and emergency personnel to fight this fire safely.

Additional evacuation advisories are being given for Hurst Ranch and Karlee Lane. Advisories already in place are on the south side of Highway 108 from Hurst Ranch to Bell Mooney and Jacksonville Road.

Update at 3:15 p.m.: CAL Fire is now reporting that the vegetation fire is between Hurst Ranch and Chicken Ranch Road, on the south side of Highway 108 in the Jamestown area. Spokesperson Emily Kilgore added that the fire is 30 acres in size and the flames are burning in grass and moving at a moderate rate of spread toward the southeast. It has been dubbed the “Slate Fire.”

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s spokesperson Ashley Boujikian is reporting Evacuation Advisories are being given for the south side of Highway 108 from Hurst Ranch to Bell Mooney and Jacksonville road. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.

Original post at 2:55 p.m.: Jamestown, CA — Chinese Camp, CA — Columbia air and ground resources are battling a vegetation fire along Highway 108 in Tuolumne County near the Montezuma Junction and Chinese Camp. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore details that firefighters are at the scene of a 1-acre vegetation fire with a slow rate of spread. There is no word as to whether any structures are threatened at this time. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.