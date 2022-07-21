Striping Wil Cause Moving Lane Closures On Calaveras County Roads

Road Closed Sign View Photo

Calaveras County, CA – Motorists will face delays along several roadways in Calaveras County for the next several weeks.

The county’s annual road striping program got underway this week and will run through early August. Public works officials relayed, “Striping work will be completed via mobile operations with moving lane closures.”

The work will be done during the daylight hours of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The project roadway segments are primarily located within communities and along the Highway 4 corridor. Public Works officials detailed, “Work is scheduled to begin in Rancho Calaveras, continuing to the San Andreas area, followed by the Copperopolis/Copper Cove area, and then moving up the Highway 4 corridor areas of Vallecito, Murphys, Avery, Arnold, and finishing in Dorrington.” For the complete list of roadways, click here.

Motorists and pedestrians are urged to use caution in the areas. Sierra Traffic Markings, Inc., based in the Sacramento area, has been hired for the job. For questions or concerns about the project, contact Calaveras County Public Works at (209) 754-6401.