Clear
100.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Rape Reported In Downtown Sonora

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
Sonora Police vehicle

Sonora Police vehicle

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA – Sonora Police are investigating a “rape by force” in downtown Sonora.

The rape was reported at around 2 a.m. last Thursday, July 14th, in the 100 block of South Washington Street, between West Stockton and Linoberg streets. While few details are being released regarding the incident, SPD spokesperson Thomas Brickley disclosed, “During the initial investigation, statements made by the victim indicated that 31-year-old Sonora resident Brian Blackburn had raped them. He was arrested at the scene without incident and was transported to the Tuolumne County Jail.

Blackburn is also arrested for false imprisonment, but what led to that charge was not specified. “The investigation is still ongoing and no other information will be released at this time,” advised Brickley.

what are the best online payday loans online payday loans
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
what are the best online payday loans online payday loans
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 