Rape Reported In Downtown Sonora

Sonora, CA – Sonora Police are investigating a “rape by force” in downtown Sonora.

The rape was reported at around 2 a.m. last Thursday, July 14th, in the 100 block of South Washington Street, between West Stockton and Linoberg streets. While few details are being released regarding the incident, SPD spokesperson Thomas Brickley disclosed, “During the initial investigation, statements made by the victim indicated that 31-year-old Sonora resident Brian Blackburn had raped them. He was arrested at the scene without incident and was transported to the Tuolumne County Jail.“

Blackburn is also arrested for false imprisonment, but what led to that charge was not specified. “The investigation is still ongoing and no other information will be released at this time,” advised Brickley.