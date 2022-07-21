Local Weekend Events In July

There are several events planned this weekend including the Twain Harte Outdoor Summer Market. The annual event will feature high-quality, hand-crafted artisans and antiques, specialty food, and live music. The event is free Saturday and Sunday, as detailed here.

Friday at the Aronos Hall in Sonora, join a special Salsa lesson 6:00 pm and there will be open dancing after the lesson with all ages welcome. Details are in the event calendar here.

On Friday, Southside Community Connections and Sierra Repertory Theatre will team-up for the preview night at the East Sonora Theater of Sh-Boom! The musical features Denny and the Dreamers, a fledgling doo-wop singing group preparing to enter the Big Whopper Radio contest to realize their dreams of making it to the big time. The ’60s hit songs in the performance include: “Runaround Sue,” “Earth Angel,” “Unchained Melody,” and many more. Tickets are still available for $40 per person here.

The Groveland Farmers market is on Friday, the Peaceful Valley Farmers Market with music by the Lucky CuZn Brass Band is in East Sonora on Friday, the Angels Camp’s Market is on Friday, and Sonora’s Farmers Market is on Saturday morning.

Saturday is the Tuolumne Me-Wuk Indian Heath Center Back To School Bash. Get prepared for the 2022-2023 school year with a free backpack, binder, and school supplies. Free sports physicals, blood lead screening, plus various activity booths at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds from 10 am to 2 pm.

Also from 10 am to 2pm on Saturday is the free, family-friendly event “Touch a Truck,” event at Cover’s Apple Ranch. The event will allow children and families to see various pieces of heavy equipment and large trucks up close. The event will include demonstrations, a petting zoo and photo op areas. There will be Kona Ice for sale and food and drink available for sale. A portion of the proceeds of food and drink sold will benefit Habitat for Humanity of Tuolumne County. Location details are here.

Saturday at Pinecrest Amphitheater the Tuolumne Band of Me-Wuk singers and dancers are inviting the public to a special celebration. Through song and dance, members of the Tuolumne Band of Me-Wuk Tribe will share their cultural traditions. Details are in the event listing here.

High Country Sports Arena is hosting their weekly skate night Saturday from 6 pm to 9 pm as detailed here. They are also hosting family skate nights on Thursdays starting at 5 pm. Both events are for rollerblades or quads and you can bring your own or rent them.

Sunday join Columbia State Park historians on a Columbia Ghost tour to hear the stories behind those who lived in Columbia during the Gold Rush. Ticket details are in the event listing here.

Movie times are available in our Movie section which also has Pinecrest’s Movies Under the Stars line up for the month here.