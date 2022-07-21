President Biden Tests Positive For COVID

Washington, DC — The White House has put out a statement about President Joe Biden testing positive for COVID-19.

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre writes, “This morning, President Biden tested positive for COVID-19. He is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and experiencing very mild symptoms. He has begun taking Paxlovid. Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time. He has been in contact with members of the White House staff by phone this morning, and will participate in his planned meetings at the White House this morning via phone and Zoom from the residence.”

The White House reports it will put out twice daily updates on the President’s status. Prior to today’s positive test, Biden tested negative on Tuesday.

Biden, 79, recently returned from visits to Saudi Arabia and New York.