Mini Stand Down For Veterans Will Take Place This Monday

A mini Stand Down for at risk veterans will be held Monday July 25th at the Tuolumne Veterans Service Office, which is located on Nevada Street, near the upper parking lot at the old Tuolumne General Hospital.

Frank Smart, President of Chapter 391 Vietnam Veterans, was Thursday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

A Stand Down is an event where homeless and other at risk veterans can come to a safe place and receive help.

The term Stand Down was widely used in Vietnam to describe bringing a combat unit in from the field and ‘stand down’ from combat operations for a period of seven to fourteen days.

During that time the unit would be on light duty, tend to minor wounds, re-equip and train new personnel. The soldiers would also have an opportunity to get hot food, showers and perhaps some cold drinks.

The idea was to rejuvenate body and mind before returning to combat operations in the field.

Now the term is used to provide a place where veterans can come and access everything the VA has to offer them as honorably discharged US military veterans.

The VA will have counseling, services, products and items on hand to assist the veterans.

The event will run from 10 am to 4 pm on Monday.

“The bottom line is that we want to help people,” said Smart. So come on down.”

For more information, call 209-532-6280.

