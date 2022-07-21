Update: Serious Injury Motorcycle Crash On HWY 4

CHP San Andreas Unit logo View Photo

Update at 6:05 p.m.: The CHP reports that a tow crew is working to remove a motorcycle that crashed into a tree on Highway 4 near the Camp Connell area of Calaveras County. They add that officers are directing traffic and hope to have the wreckage removed within the hour. Further details on the collision can be viewed below.

Original post at 5:20 p.m.: Camp Connell, CA – First responders remain on the scene of a solo-motorcycle collision in the Camp Connell area of Calaveras County.

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. on Highway 4 just past the Camp Connell General Store and near the Frontage Road intersection. The CHP reports that the motorcycle went off the roadway and smashed into a tree. Then the bike came to rest, blocking the roadway. Officers are directing the traffic that is getting backed up during the evening commute.

The CHP is reporting major injuries in this collision. We’ll have more details as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.