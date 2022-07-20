Equipment Sparks Fire In Valley Springs

Vegetation fire in Valley Springs caused by grinder View Photo

Valley Springs, CA – A vegetation fire this morning in the Valley Springs area of Calaveras County was human-caused prompting CAL Fire to remind the public of the dry conditions as a three year drought lingers.

The blaze broke out in some grass in the 10 o’clock hour on Miles Road, between Ospital and Adams roads and northwest of Highway 26. The flames’ forward progress was stopped at a quarter acre within minutes.

Fire investigators determined that the blaze was started by a grinder, and CalFire issued a citation. Calaveras Consolidated Firefighters remind, “When you are doing any grinding or welding, you must have 10 feet of bare soil clearance around the area you are working, a water source (pressurized water extinguisher or bladder bag – 5 gallons), and a tool/shovel.”

Fire officials added that any spark can start a fire in these hot and dry conditions. Assisting resources working the blaze included one engine each from Jenny Lind and Valley Springs and CAL Fire.