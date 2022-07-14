Mower Caused Fire Near Wallace

Mower starts fire in Wallace - Calaveras Consolidated Fire Image View Photo

Wallace, CA — Officials determined the cause of a fire that burned ½ acre near Slate Drive in the Wallace area on Wednesday afternoon.

(Click here to view an earlier story from yesterday)

The Calaveras Consolidated Fire Department reports that it was started by a riding lawnmower. The mower, along with a small shed, were both destroyed by the fire.

Other agencies that responded along with Calaveras Consolidated Fire include CAL Fire, East Bay Municipal Utilities District and Clements Fire.

The fire ignited during the four o’clock hour.

Information from CAL Fire about safely using equipment can be found below:

Here’s how to do it the right way

Mowing

Mow before 10 a.m., but never when it’s windy or excessively dry. Lawnmowers are designed to mow lawns, not weeds or dry grass. Metal blades striking rocks can create sparks and start fires. Use caution.

Spark Arresters

In wildland areas, spark arresters are required on all portable gasoline-powered equipment. This includes tractors, harvesters, chainsaws, weed-eaters and mowers.

Keep the exhaust system, spark arresters and mower in proper working order and free of carbon buildup.

Use the recommended grade of fuel and don’t top it off.

Equipment Use

In wildland areas, grinding and welding operations require a permit and 10 feet of clearance. Keep a shovel and a fire extinguisher ready to use.

Don’t drive your vehicle onto dry grass or brush. Hot exhaust pipes and mufflers can start fires that you won’t even see – until it’s too late!

Keep a cell phone nearby and call 911 immediately in case of fire.

Environment

To protect water quality, do not clear vegetation near waterways to bare soil. Vegetation removal can cause soil erosion, especially on steep slopes. Always keep soil disturbance to a minimum.