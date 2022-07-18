Update: Mariposa Vegetation Fire Has Shut Down Part Of Highway 140

Update at 3:15 p.m.: An evacuation order has been given to the residents near Agua Fria road and an evacuation advisory has been put in place for the surrounding area. Click here for a fire evacuation map. The Red Cross Evacuation Center has been established at the New Life Christian Church located at 5089 Cold Rd

Original post at 2:22 p.m.:Mariposa, CA– Local air and ground resources are aggressively battling a vegetation fire that has started near Agua Fria Road and has been named the “Agua” incident. The fire originated because of a traffic accident and has grown to over 50 acres. No evacuations have been requested by law enforcement but Mariposa Sheriff Deputies have advised residents in the area that it could change. Currently, Highway 140 is closed in both directions at this time near Yaqui Gulch and Hummingbird lane. Authorities are requesting that people avoid the area.