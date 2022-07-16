House Guest Allegedly Pulls A Knife On Homeowner

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Vehicle View Photo

East Sonora, CA – A call to 911 revealed an altercation at an East Sonora home, and then the victim headed to the hospital after being cut with a knife.

The call came into the Tuolumne County dispatch at around 4 a.m. last Friday, and further investigation uncovered that a man and woman had argued and then there was a physical fight at the residence in the 16000 block of Via Este Road. Deputies met with the victim, who told them she had allowed her friend, 36-year-old Bruce Badger of Grass Valley, to stay at her residence. However, when the victim told Badger to collect his belongings, the two fought, but then separated.

A short while later, the woman once again told Badger to leave. When he would not, she began to yell at him to get out. The victim detailed that Badger then took out a fixed blade knife from his pocket and held it to her throat, causing a cut to her chin. Afraid for her life, she told deputies she grabbed the knife with her hands while moving the knife away and backing up, receiving cuts to her hands. Then Bader ran from the home.

Later that afternoon, around 1 p.m., the victim called detectives to report that Badger had returned to the residence. Deputies were able to get to the residence and arrest Badger for assault with a deadly weapon. A pat down of him turned up a K-bar or combat knife. Badger was placed on $40,000 bail.