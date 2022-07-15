Sonora’s New Mayor Will Talk City Issues

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature Mark Plummer, who was recently selected to serve as Mayor of Sonora over the next two years.

Plummer has been on the council for six years. Some of the goals and priorities that he will discuss include moving forward plans for a long-talked-about north-south connector, as a potential way to alleviate traffic congestion in the downtown district. One idea that has been looked at in recent years is extending Greenley Road. He will also talk about workforce housing, potentially someday annexing property into the city, homelessness, fire safety, budget challenges, the economy, and city infrastructure needs.