Arnold’s Independence Day Parade This Saturday

The Greater Arnold Business Association (GABA) will host the Arnold Independence Day Parade this Saturday, July 2nd, starting at 10 a.m. on Highway 4 in Arnold.

Parade Chairman Linda Baker was Friday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

This patriotic celebration draws an exuberant crowd, numbering eight thousand to ten thousand, along Highway 4 in downtown Arnold.

Entry categories include floats, marching units, auto groups, auto individual, equestrian, fire trucks, family groups, youth floats and individual, club or service organization, youth individuals, and local business floats. The parade typically lasts a little over an hour.

This parade was last held on Highway 4 in 2019. The pandemic shut it down. According to Baker, the residents are very happy to have the parade back.

The ‘Firecracker Mile’ foot race will take place before the parade. All ages are welcome to run.

The Greater Arnold Business Association is a non-profit association of businesses in the greater Arnold area, working together for the betterment of the business community, its residents and visitors.

Call 209-768-6396 with any questions. Baker will take last minute entries right up until parade time

