End Of June Events In The Mother Lode

There are several events planned in the Mother Lode. This Thursday evening, June 23rd, Murphys School of Music, a nonprofit that provides music, dance, and theater lessons to all ages in the form of classes and private lessons is hosting a Summer Student Showcase. The event will be at 5:30pm at Camps Restaurant in Angels Camp. Details are here. The Twain Harte Mountain Air Market is also open from 4pm to 7:30pm today and you can join Disc Golfers at Indigeny Reserve as detailed here.

The 73rd Lumber Jubilee begins tomorrow, all the details are here.

The Tuolumne County Association of Realtors Twilight Golf Tournament at Cooper Valley Golf Club begins Friday afternoon as promoted in our classifieds section here.

You can catch a movie at Feeney Park in Murphys this Friday, the featured movie is The Sandlot

Sierra foothill residential care is hosting a Drive through pasta night on Friday. The Peaceful Valley Farmers Market is 4 pm Friday until dusk and the Farmers Market in Angels Camp at Utica Park is Fridays at 5 PM. The Sonora Certified Farmer’s Market opens at 7:30 AM on Saturday morning.

Adventist Health Sonora is welcoming the community this weekend at Cars, Cops and Coffee, happening Saturday, June 25 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Health Pavilion and Diana J. White Cancer Institute (900 Mono Way in Sonora). This free, family-friendly event will feature a car show, live music, specialty coffee and donuts, photo opportunities with Sonora Police Department officers, and much more. All funds raised will benefit the Cancer Patient Support Fund, which helps local cancer patients with unmet financial needs that aren’t covered by health insurance, including transportation, groceries, utility bills, medication co-pays, and more. More details are in the event listing here.

Tuolumne County Amateur Radio and Electronics Society (TCARES) will be at the Mi-Wuk Fire Station to join the annual radio contest to make as many Amateur Radio operators (Hams) contacts across the county in a 24-hour period using emergency power only. Details are here.

At Eproson Park in Twain Harte Concert in the Pines on Saturday evening will feature music from Agent performing tributes to some of the greatest Classic Rock hits of the 70s and 80s.

Saturday at 6pm catch the Vegetation Ordinance Public Meeting at the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors Chambers.

Saturday Tuolumne County Historical Society will be welcoming back members and visitors for a reopening of the museum in Sonora. There will be a dedication and memorial ceremony in the Courtyard for the last project of Angela Guissi Brown that will be dedicated in her memory, details are here.

Saturday at High Country Sports Arena is Skate Night

Start the Fourth of July early with Fireworks Over New Hogan Lake on Saturday at New Hogan Lake is Valley Springs.

Movie times are available in our Movie section which has Pinecrest’s Movies Under the Stars line up for the month are here. At the Fallon House in Columbia, Sierra Repertory Theater is performing Disney’s The Little Mermaid this weekend and weekends through July 17th. A blog detailing the performance is here.

A Junior Tennis Camp is being offered in Phoenix Lake for ages 5 – 12. All equipment will be provided and all skill levels are welcome, details are in the promotional event listing here.

Sunday join Columbia State Park historians on a Columbia Ghost tour to find out where they lurk and the stories behind those who lived in Columbia during the Gold Rush. Details are here.

Sunday at the Sonora Action Sports Park is the Sonora Skate Park for a BMX contest and big air contest. Sign-ups are on the day of the contest beginning at 9 AM. There will be food and raffles throughout the day, as detailed here.

If you are planning on visiting Tuolumne Meadows or driving the Tioga Road, be prepared for road work. Expect delays, and in some places you’ll be driving on a dirt road. Be aware that not all parking areas are open. Expect 30–60-minute delays and while waiting for the pilot car, don’t venture too far from your vehicle.

Fireworks are illegal in Pinecrest and all areas in the Stanislaus National Forest and Tuolumne County.