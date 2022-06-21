Phoenix Lake Road Paving Project Begins In July

Sonora, CA– Tuolumne Utilities District(TUD) has replaced over 6,000 feet of 8-inch water mainline on Phoenix Lake Road as part of the Ridgewood Pipeline Project and will begin the next phase of the project that involves paving. The disturbed section of the roadway is going to be paved in early July.

The Ridgewood Pipeline Project’s goals are to consolidate the Scenic View and Pheonix Lake Park Water Systems with the District Upper Basin Water System and will increase the water flow capacity and efficiency in the distribution system. This will improve water quality and reduce costs associated with operations and maintenance.

Now that the new water line has been installed, the next phase of the project involves paving the disturbed section of the roadway. The TUD Board of Directors is scheduled to award the paving contract in its regular board meeting that will take place on Tuesday, June 28th, and paving is anticipated to start shortly after and be completed in July.

TUD would like to thank drivers in the area for their patience and cooperation. They advise the public to drive with caution through the project work area.