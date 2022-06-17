Search And Rescue Featured On Mother Lode Views

Sgt. Robert Speers, Deputy Jeremy Green and SAR member Mark Banks View Photo

Sonora, CA — There is seldom a slow season for the volunteers with the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office’s Search and Rescue Team.

It is the focus of this weekend’s Mother Lode Views featuring Sgt. Robert Speers, Deputy Jeremy Green and SAR member Mark Banks.

Whether someone gets lost in the wilderness while hiking, or missing in the water while boating, deputies and SAR members quickly respond to assist.

The panel will talk about recent incidents witnessed and safety tips for both land and water over the summer months. They will also detail how the team works, the training received, and ways that volunteers can get involved.