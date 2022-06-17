Valley Man Arrested For Sonora Lowe’s Burglary

Sonora Police Department Investigation View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Sonora Police Department reports that a Merced man faces felony charges after walking out of Lowe’s with over $1,800 worth of stolen merchandise.

29-year-old Rafe D. Ramsey of Merced fled in a Chrysler 300 before police officers could arrive on the scene. A Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office deputy pulled over the vehicle a short time later in the Standard area for an unrelated traffic violation. The stolen property was located inside and Ramsey was identified as the alleged thief by a witness. He was booked into Tuolumne County Jail.