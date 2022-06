CAL Fire logo View Photo

Calaveras, CA–A vegetation fire ignited close to 1:45 pm near Highway 12 and North Burson Road in Calaveras County.

The blaze grew to 2 acres and currently, the forward progress has been stopped, according to CAL Fire. Crews will remain on the scene mopping up throughout the afternoon.

The cause of the fire is unknown. This fire threatened approximately 10 structures.