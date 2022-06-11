PG&E Maintenance Will Cause Motorists Delays
Road work with flaggers
Tuolumne County, CA – Motorists and residents can expect delays on three roadways in three Highway 108 corridor communities.
PG&E subcontractors will be performing line clearance maintenance three days next week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Flaggers will be directing traffic at posted detours around the work areas to guide pedestrians and help
residents in and out of driveways, according to county road officials. That will create short delays on sections of the following roadways:
- June 13th: 29554 Lassen Drive, Cold Springs
- June 14th: 20881 Caylor Drive, Soulsbyville
- June 16th: 22785 Highland Drive, Twain Harte
Travelers are asked to use caution and slow down when around personnel or equipment in those areas.