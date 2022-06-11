PG&E Maintenance Will Cause Motorists Delays

Road work with flaggers View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA – Motorists and residents can expect delays on three roadways in three Highway 108 corridor communities.

PG&E subcontractors will be performing line clearance maintenance three days next week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Flaggers will be directing traffic at posted detours around the work areas to guide pedestrians and help

residents in and out of driveways, according to county road officials. That will create short delays on sections of the following roadways:

June 13th: 29554 Lassen Drive, Cold Springs

June 14th: 20881 Caylor Drive, Soulsbyville

June 16th: 22785 Highland Drive, Twain Harte

Travelers are asked to use caution and slow down when around personnel or equipment in those areas.