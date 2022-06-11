Clear
96.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

PG&E Maintenance Will Cause Motorists Delays

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
Road work with flaggers

Road work with flaggers

Photo Icon View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA – Motorists and residents can expect delays on three roadways in three Highway 108 corridor communities.

PG&E subcontractors will be performing line clearance maintenance three days next week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Flaggers will be directing traffic at posted detours around the work areas to guide pedestrians and help

residents in and out of driveways, according to county road officials. That will create short delays on sections of the following roadways:

  • June 13th: 29554 Lassen Drive, Cold Springs
  • June 14th: 20881 Caylor Drive, Soulsbyville
  • June 16th: 22785 Highland Drive, Twain Harte

Travelers are asked to use caution and slow down when around personnel or equipment in those areas.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 