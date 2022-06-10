Clear
Cause Of Seven Tuolumne Road Fires Determined

By B.J. Hansen
Tuolumne, CA — Firefighters were busy containing multiple incidents that ignited on Thursday afternoon on Tuolumne Road near Morris Avenue.

CAL Fire reports, “The investigation determined that all of the fires were caused by melted and ejected catalytic converter pieces. Proper and regular vehicle maintenance could have identified this issue for repair prior to these fires. What’s worse, this vehicle is still a hazard to our community.”

The fires ignited shortly before 5pm. The vehicle continued on, and no additional information is known about its type, or whereabouts. Anyone with information is asked to contact the CAL Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit at 209-754-3831.

