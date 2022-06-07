Popular Fireworks Display Canceled

Lake Don Pedro, CA – A popular fireworks display has been canceled not due to the COVID pandemic, but Mother Nature.

It is one of the highlights of the year in the Mother Lode during the Fourth of July holiday as the bright colored twinkling lights and loud booms of fireworks can be heard along with the cheers from spectators. This year there will be silence with no oohs and ahhs on Lake Don Pedro as the 2022 Fireworks Show has been canceled.

Don Pedro Recreation Agency officials stated, “Now in our third year of drought conditions, we have had to make the unfortunate decision to not host the annual fireworks show this year. The safety of our guests and being good stewards of the land entrusted to us are our highest priorities, and we look forward to bringing the show back in future years when we are confident it is safe to do so.”

Last year, the agency celebrated its 50th anniversary by wowing crowds on land and in boats on the water. Any questions can be directed to the Visitor Center at (209) 852-2396.